AASSAC mourns demise of SS alumnus

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: The Alumni Association of Sainik Schools (SS) Arunachal Chapter (AASSAC) has mourned the demise of Taje Singdu, an alumnus of the Sainik School in Imphal, Manipur, who breathed his last at the TRIHMS hospital in Naharlagun on Friday morning.

Born to late Tatin Singdu in Daporijo in 1973, Taje did his primary schooling from the town middle school in Daporijo, and completed his higher secondary schooling from SS, Imphal, in 1991.

Taje joined the forest & environment department in October 1998, and was last serving as a range forest officer of the Dirgha forest range under the Banderdewa forest division.

Taje was an excellent sportsman during his school days at the SS in Imphal, having participated at both state and national level competitions in multiple sport disciplines.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters. His funeral will be held on Saturday at his private residence in Banderdewa.

Meanwhile, the president and the general secretary of the AASSAC, Pura Tupe and Techi Tajo,respectively, along with other AASSAC members visited the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.