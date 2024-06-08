Annual academic plan for schools prepared

LIKBALI, 7 Jun: School-wise CBSE examination results, including the results of the elementary government schools of Lower Siang district for the 2023-’24 academic session were reviewed, and an ‘annual academic plan for the 2024-’25 academic session for enhancement of 10% in the CBSE results and overall academic performance of the district’ was formulated during a coordination meeting held here on Friday.

During the meeting with principals, headmasters, head teachers, members of the district task force and the block and district functionaries of the education department, Lower Siang Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Marte Koyu reiterated that “all the required subject teachers in every school of the district have been provided as per the demandsof the principals and the headmasters of the district by recruiting guest faculty members.”

“The poor performance of the students in the CBSE exams was due to lack of proper planning and lack of sensitisation of parents,” he said,

and advised the heads of the schools to “ensure completion of courses within the month of December.”

He urged the heads of schools to “conduct periodic tests and term examinations, including pre-board exams, as per the calendar of activities notified by the state’s education directorate.”

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap in his speech reiterated the importance of education and the role of the teachers in shaping students’ lives.

Drawing similarities between the life of an administrative officer and a teacher, he said that “no matter how hard the posting, you will always find the presence of both, and it is this experience that a teacher should most rejoice in, because teachers give it all to shape a brighter future.”

He commended the DDSE for conducting themeeting at the beginning of the session, and emphasised the need for “reassessment of the teaching methodology and practices of GSS Kangku and GHSS Koyu, as their performance have been below average in the board exams with a pass percentage of 20 and and 33, respectively.”

Speaking on parents’ preference for private schools over government schools, “even though the government schools have more highly qualified teachers than private schools,” he said that “the fault is within the government schools themselves – be it lackadaisical attitude of the teachers, or choosing comfortable posting places, the school system is at fault and not the parents, which needs remedial and corrective measures.”

The DC promised to reward the best performing school of the district from this session onwards, and stressed on increased involvement of administrative officers in the education sector.

Earlier, DEO (academic) in-charge Dajo Ngomle highlighted that “the pass percentage of the Class 10and Class 12 board exams were 59.30 and 74.42,respectively, “whereas it was 59.70% and 66.31% in the district in the 2022-’23 academic session.”

“There has been no improvement in the Class 10 results and a slight improvement of 8.1% in the Class12 results,” he informed.

The principals, vice principals and headmasters reported the performance of their respective schools, and gave assurance that they would perform better in this academic session. (DIPRO)