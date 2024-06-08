Lemongrass saplings distributed

[ Prem Chetry ]

RUPA, 7 Jun: Encouraging organic farming, Jorhat (Assam)-based North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) distributed more than 50,000 saplings of lemongrass to farmers here in West Kameng district on Friday, at the initiative of the West Kameng Organic Farmer Produce Company Ltd (WKOFPCL).

WKOFPCL CEO Tsering Thongdok said, “The motive of our company is to encourage people for organic farming. We cannot replace inorganic farming completely. However, it could minimise the use of chemicals for commercial agricultural produce.”

“Use of chemicals in cultivation is harmful to the land, air and water of our fragile environment. Three years back, we established our company to encourage organic farming,” he added.

WKOFPCL chairman, former minister DK Thongdok, said, “The NEIST has provided saplings of lemongrass, which will be ready for harvest within a month. It is a useful herb which drives away mosquitoes and other insects.”

The land, as well as the climatic factors, here isfavourable for cultivation of other important herbs,including ashwagandha and citronella, which are being planned to be cultivated in order to supplement the farmers’ income.

Once the lemongrass is harvested, it will be processed at the processing unit here, and the NEIST will assist in marketing it.