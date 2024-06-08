Congress demands SC-monitored probe into NEET ‘irregularities’

NEW DELHI, 7 Jun: The Congress on Friday demanded a high-level investigation under the Supreme Court’s supervision into “irregularities” in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses, and accused the BJP of cheating youngsters and playing with their futures.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that paper leaks, rigging and corruption have become an integral part of many examinations, including the NEET.

“The Modi government is directly responsible for this. For the candidates appearing in recruitment exams, then facing several irregularities, getting caught in the labyrinth of paper leaks, is playing with their futures. The BJP has cheated the youth of the country,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

“We demand that a high-level investigation should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court so that our talented students appearing in NEET and other exams get justice,” he added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied any irregularity and said that the changes made in the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) textbooks and grace marks for losing time at examination centres are behind the students scoring higher marks.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, said that the “scam” involving lakhs of candidates is “completely unacceptable and unforgivable.”

“This is a direct gamble with the future of lakhs of candidates of the country, which should be immediately investigated at the high level under the supervision of the Supreme Court,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

“This year, there was news of a paper leak in it that was suppressed. Now, many candidates have alleged that the marks of the students have been increased. Students say that this time a record 67 candidates have secured the top rank and six of these candidates are said to be from the same examination centre,” he claimed.

“The question is, how did the students get cheated?Who did it and why was this result deliberately declared on 4 June amid the noise of election results, whereas it was to be declared on 14 June?” Ramesh asked.

He further said, “Several questions are being raised on the results of NEET – How did 67 toppers simultaneously get 720/720 marks? How did eight students from the same centre get 720/720 marks? Every question was worth four marks, then how did the numbers 718-719 come? 67 students getting 720 out of 720 marks in the results released after the NEET question paper was leaked raises serious suspicion.”

The NTA issued a clarification after uproar over the results, he said, and added that the affected students have termed this explanation “superficial” and “unreliable.”

“In such a situation, it is very important to restore the faith of students in the purity of this examination, which is possible only through a fair and transparent investigation,” Ramesh said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Narendra Modi government over the alleged irregularities and called for a resolution of the students’ “legitimate complaints” through an investigation.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “First the NEET paper was leaked and now the students allege that there has been a scam in its results as well. Serious questions are being raised on six students of the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to the fore.”

“Why is the government ignoring the voice of lakhs of students? Students want answers to legitimate questions related to the rigging in the NEET exam results,” the Congress general secretary said.

Gandhi asked if it isn’t the government’s responsibility to resolve these “legitimate complaints” by conducting an investigation.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday claimed that there is a possibility of “huge irregularities” in the NEET-UG results and the government should ensure accountability.

He alleged that the irregularities have affected the future of around 24 lakh children.

Party leader Kanhaiya Kumar demanded that the issues be examined and the complaints resolved.

“The investigation should be done under the supervision of the Supreme Court and if any discrepancy is found in the test, then it should be conducted again,” Kumar, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in-charge, told reporters.

He alleged that there is no exam in the country that is free from rigging. “Students have started writing on social media – ‘Once again, leakage government’.”

“Before the elections, Narendra Modi discusses exams but there is no talk of paper leaks and rigging after the polls. If such a situation continues, even the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam will not be conducted properly in the coming days,” he said.

“There is a need to take strict action against paper leaks as the paper leak mafia is playing with the future of students,” he said, pointing to student suicides at several places.

Kumar asserted that the government must take steps and mere rhetoric will not work as this is a question about the country’s future.

NSUI chief Varun Choudhary said that the government is silent on the paper leak and result manipulation in NEET.

“The NTA is under suspicion because the paper leak matter came to light. The students got such scores in the exam wjocj were never possible,” he said, adding that all these raise questions on the NTA. (PTI)