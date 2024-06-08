DC seeks cooperation to eradicate drug menace

YINGKIONG, 7 Jun: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang sought public cooperation to eradicate the drug menace from the society, saying that the administration, the police and NGOs alone cannot do it.

Addressing an awareness meeting on the ill effects of drugs and substance abuse at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here on Friday, Lailang underlined the need for educating the children about “the ill effects of drugs and substance abuse, which has become a threat to the society.”

He said that the district administration and the police are always vigilant and have done tremendous work to keep the district drug-free and make it a better place to live.

The DC advised the students to stay away from drugs, maintain discipline, and show respect to teachers and elders. He also advised them to stay focused on their studies to become good citizens.

Kennedy Bagra of Aalo [W/Siang]-based NGO Mother’s Vision delivered a presentation on the ill effects of drugs and substance abuse.

He elucidated various facets of drug abuse and how it can be prevented on time through self-awareness, family support and collective effort from all stakeholders of the society.

District hospital senior psychiatrist Dr Karo Tengspoke on the signs and symptoms of drug addiction and how to quit drugs. He also informed the participants about the 10-bedded drug de-addiction centre here, where drug addicts are given treatment free of cost.

APWWS Yingkiong unit general secretary Kosiang Pangkam advised the students to be aware of the risks of taking drugs, while GHSS Principal Lutni Perme asked the students to “spread message and create awareness among your family and friends about the ill effects of drugs abuse.”

Later, the DC inspected the drug de-addiction centre and interacted with the inmates undergoing treatment.

The centre has so far treated 62 patients from Upper Siang and nearby districts since its inception.

The awareness programme was organised by the district administration, in association with NGO Mother’s Vision, under the Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan. (DIPRO)