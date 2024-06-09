Performance of schools reviewed

JANG, 8 Jun: Jang Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hakraso Kri convened a meeting with the heads of schools of Jang subdivision (in Tawang district) here on Friday, in order to review the academic performance of the schools.

The meeting, chaired by Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu, was attended by the chairpersons of the school management & development committees (SMDC) and heads of primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the subdivision, including those in Mago-Luguthang at the Indo-Tibet border, and Bongleng at the Indo-Bhutan border.

In his address, the ZPC asked the schools to “increase enrollment by finding out the left-out children in your villages and encourage the parents to send their children to government schools, where every facility, from sanitary napkins, free uniforms, textbooks and midday meals are provided.”

Gombu also gave assurance that “the school infrastructure will be upgraded, if needed.”

The ADC on his part said that “we have very good infrastructure in every government school, with qualified and trained teachers, but the outcome is not satisfactory,” and asked the teachers to “work more dedicatedly to win the confidence of parents.”

“Teachers are nation-builders, and we have lots of expectations from you,” he told the teachers.

Teachers, school heads, and the SDMC chairpersons suggested that the government schools in Jang subdivision be improved “in academic as well as other improvements.”

The meeting concluded with the formation of a ‘structural monitoring committee’. It was also decided that the village education committees will now be monitored by the circle-level education committees headed by the administrative officers concerned, and leave of absence of the teachers will be routed through the EACS or the COs concerned.

At the subdivision level, a ‘sub-divisional education committee’ was formed, comprising government officers and ZPMs, to oversee the overall scenario of education in the subdivision and ensure the welfare of the teachers and the students. (DIPRO)