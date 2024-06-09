CoSAAP mourns FRO’s demise

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the demise of forest range officer (FRO) Taje Singdhu, who breathed his last at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on 7 June.

Born on 18 March, 1973 to late Tatin Singdhu in Dupit village in Taliha circle of Upper Subansiri district, Singdhu had completed his higher primary schooling from the government town middle school in Daporijo, and completed his secondary and higher secondary schooling from the Sainik School in Imphal, Manipur.

“Late Singdhu was a reputed sportsperson during his school days and had participated at state and national levels in multiple disciplines. He had joined the state government service in the forest & environment department in October 1998. He was serving as an FRO in the Dirgha forest range, under the Banderdewa forest division, at the time of his demise.

“Late Singdhu was a very sincere, disciplined and dedicated officer. The vacuum created in the department and the society due to his sudden demise cannot be filled soon,” the CoSAAP stated in a release.

Late Singdhu is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.

CoSAAP president Likha Tech and its secretary-general Gonya Riba visited the bereaved family on Friday and offered condolences and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The confederation appealed to the state government, “particularly the forest & environment department, to render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in government job to the bereaved family member of late Singdhu,” the release stated.