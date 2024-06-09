Phassang presides over mayors’ summit

Summit resolves to ban groundwater extraction for commercial purpose

GREATER NOIDA, 8 Jun: The third All India Mayors and RWA Summit, organised by the Confederation of Resident Welfare Associations-UP (CoRWA-UP), in association with Flat Owners Federation Ghaziabad, at the India Expo Centre here in Uttar Pradesh on Friday resolved to impose ban on groundwater extraction for commercial and industrial institutions, and open garbage dumping.

The summit resolved that metre system should be introduced where groundwater is needed and sanitary landfills should be developed instead of open garbage dumping.

The summit also emphasised on making rainwater harvesting a mass movement.

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang, who presided over the function, said that “although Arunachal Pradesh does not have major problems of groundwater exploitation and garbage disposal, keeping the future in mind, we agree that the IMC should not dump garbage openly.”

The mayor further said that the IMC will request the chief minister to “invite 100 national-level members of the CoRWA to Itanagar for comprehensive discussion on municipal services.”

Earlier, the summit was inaugurated by adviser to Andhra Pradesh government Rajan Chhibber.

IMC Corporator Lokam Anand, Prayagraj Mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation’s Additional City Commissioner Avnindra Kumar, CoRWA-UP chief patron Col Tejendra Pal Tyagi, Kanpur Mayor Parmila Pandey, former Jammu mayor Chandra Mohan Gupta, and Agra Mayor Hemlata Diwakar Kushwaha, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The summit was organised as part of the three-day World Environment Expo, wherein 200 stalls were set up by various companies, institutions and industrial units.