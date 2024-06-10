29 students of OIL Super 30 clear JEE advanced

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: Twenty-nine out of 30 students of the Itanagar centre of the Oil India Ltd’s (OIL) Super 30 have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced, which qualifies them to get admission in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the country.

Students who enrol in the Super 30 programme get free coaching, along with free hostel facilities. The programme is set for the economically marginalised yet meritorious students, with below 4 lakhs yearly income of the parents.

In a press statement, the Itanagar OIL Super 30 said that “the institute consistently provides colourful results every year, while it also shows the teaching methodology.”

The initiative’s impact extends beyond academic excellence, providing a beacon of hope for aspiring students in Arunachal, the release said.

The students who have qualified

are Aangoon Ronrang, Atum Tato, Bason Lego, Darling Loya, Deta Linggi, Eanbom Dai, Elena Rongrang, Gampi Bagra, Gida Mary, Heri Tada, Jumlom Dulom, Lenzing Dalbong, Ligum Haji, Lisa Tallang, Lokar Rori, Modi Eru, Mokken Lollen, Mudang Dree, Nabam Anya, Nokai Atraham, Siva Taba, Suraj Sono, Takar Karbo Messar, Tinning Borang, Tokiram Tali, Tolbo Panggeng, Tomy Jorang, Toy Tayeng, and Yura Jumalaya.

“The coaching runs for 11 months, from academic sessions in between May and July,” the release said.

“The admission is through entrance exam conducted at selected schools throughout Arunachal Pradesh, as well as open computer-based test, followed by interview by faculty members.

“The initiative by the Oil India Super 30 remains committed to nurturing talent and shaping a brighter future for the youths of Arunachal Pradesh,” the release said, adding that “the Oil India Super 30 Itanagar branch is dedicated to empowering students and breaking barriers in education.”