RGU conducts workshop on 5E model lesson planning

RONO HILLS, 9 Jun: The education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a two-day workshop on ‘5E model lesson planning’, in collaboration with the Donyi Polo BEd College in Itanagar and the Vivekananda Kendra College of Teacher Education in Nirjuli, from 7-8 June.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural session, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed on upgrading the skills of teachers. “The 5E model lesson planning is a responsive element to constructivist approach of teaching and learning,” he said, adding that “providing the teachers hands-on experience in formulating and implementing 5-E model lesson planning is needed in the context of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He added that the workshop would “give teacher educators ample opportunity to acquire skills on the 5-E model of lesson planning and clear their doubts and problems they face in their day-to-day pedagogy classes.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam delivered a presentation on the current condition of Arunachal’s school education system before the participants and the resource persons.

Stating that “knowledge without dissemination is meaningless,” he urged all to “make the best use of the workshop and try to find a viable solution to the problems that exist in knowledge transferring in schools of the state.”

Education Faculty Dean Prof Elizabeth Hangsing talked about “the rationale of the programme,” and urged the participants to make the best use of the opportunity, “because knowledge transaction is as important as knowledge creation.”

Education HoD Prof PK Acharya also addressed the inaugural session.

Prof Arbind Kumar Jha from New Delhi-based IGNOU, Dr Sarat Kumar Rout from Cuttack (Odisha)-based Ravenshaw University, and Dr Dhanya Krishnan from NIE New Delhi delivered lectures as resource persons.

During the first technical session, Prof Arbind Kumar Jha presented a paper titled ‘The theoretical background of 5E model lesson planning’. He briefly explained the bases of the 5E model, its importance, and how to make lesson plans.

Dr Sarat Kumar Rout explained the 5E model lesson planning, social science, and language during the second technical session.

During the third technical session on 8 June, NCERT NIE’s Elementary Education Associate Professor Dr Dhanya Krishnan conducted a session on the 5E model lesson planning, science, and mathematics. The focus of the session was mainly on the pedagogy of science, emphasising how to prepare the format of lesson plan based on practicality, logic, and by examples.

This was followed by a hands-on training session on the 5E model lesson planning, during which the participants were asked to propose lesson plans based on their respective pedagogical subjects.

The fifth and last technical session of the workshop began with the presentation of prepared lesson plans by different groups of participants. The resource persons offered suggestions on “how to further make the lesson plan particularly fulfilling the bases of 5E model,” the university informed in a release.

During the valedictory function, Prof Saket Khushwaha assured to support the education department “in every way possible, in terms of financial assistance, in future also.”

Other speakers during the valedictory function included RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, and workshop deputy coordinator Dr Tayum Saroh.