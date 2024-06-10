Army promotes nat’l integration through music

HAYULIANG, 9 Jun: The Indian Army organised aCarnatic music recital programme by the Wakro Sisters – Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama – here in Anjaw district on Sunday evening.

The programme, which was organised to promote national integration and closer civil-military relations through music and patriotic songs, was attended by Army officers, jawans, and

locals, besides officials of the education department. “It also marked the staging of a live Carnatic music recital for the first time in Hayuliang,” the Lohit Youth Library Network informed in a release.

The Wakro Sisters enchanted the audience with a selection of lively, foot-tapping recitals in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Sanskrit languages. “They included the well-known patriotic song ‘Paarugulle nalla nadu’ (Behold, my beautiful motherland!) by Mahakavi Subramania Bharati in Tamil, and a Sanskrit song titled ‘Maitreem bhajata’ (Lets meditate on friendship and peace), immortalised by Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi in the United Nations in 1963,” it said.

Speaking after the recital, one of the Army officials said that bringing south Indian music to remote Anjaw “is a wonderful step towards national integration,” and added that “we listened to live Carnatic music recital today, and it has touched our hearts.”

Army officers presented mementos to the Wakro Sisters in appreciation of their dedicated efforts to bring Carnatic music to the people of Arunachal.

Sharing her joy over the meticulous arrangements made by the Army to host the Carnatic music recital in Hayuliang, Forum of Library Activists secretary Keselo Tayang thanked Col Arun Kumar and his colleagues for making it a “most endearing and memorable experience for the Wakro Sisters,” the release said.

“Library volunteers look forward to more such events sponsored by the Army,” Tayang added.