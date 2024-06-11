ABVP protests on NEET-UG results, demands CBI inquiry

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Arunachal Pradesh chapter on Monday during a protest here demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024) and also demanded to address the questions arising on the examination process and results of NEET-UG 2024.

According to the Itanagar unit of the ABVP, irregularities were reported from different parts of the country on the examination day and interestingly many (solvers) were caught in different locations. The ABVP also noted that there were irregularities in the distribution of question papers in some places.

In a press statement issued by the ABVP, it states that the Parishad stands with the justified demands of the NEET examination candidates. The statement said, “There is grave mistrust among the students about the transparency of this examination conducted for admission to medical institutions. Irregularities in arrangements were also reported from different parts of the country on the day of the NEET-UG exam,” it stated.

The ABVP also alleged that the National Testing Agency had not made the necessary preparations for the conduct of the exam. “There is growing mistrust among the aspirants of NEET-UG regarding the results of the examination, to address which a CBI inquiry needs to be conducted to investigate this whole issue and bring the culprits to justice,” the ABVP demanded.

It is learned that many toppers of the NEET-UG 2024 examination were from a single centre which has further raised many questions on the examination result. The ABVP also questioned the results declaration of NEET- UG on the Lok Sabha results day, saying that the NTA has an ulterior agenda. Many eyebrows have already been raised on the NTA about the conduct of UGC-NET and other examinations earlier, it states.

Meanwhile, former Miss Arunachal 2022, 1st runners-up Radhe Mamung questioned the timing of the NTA for declaration of the NEET-UG as it coincided with the Lok Sabha elections results day. She continued that “this early announcement of results would have not much meaning to it, had it been another time.”

She said that “around 5000 students from Arunachal Pradesh appeared for the examination and if the alleged discrepancies did occur, then thousands of hours of hard work would go in vain just because of the inefficiency of the conducting body.”

Mamung said, “There has been news of paper leakage, unexplained grace marking, and a very suspicious of 6 students scoring very similar marks from the same examination centre,” which she said is “a matter of concern.”

“The same body conducting the NEET is also solely responsible for the JEE examination paper leakage and its consequent re-examination,” she added.