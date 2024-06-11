Coordination meeting on education scenario

TEZU, 10 Jun: Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh reviewed the education scenario of the district during a coordination meeting with all the stakeholders here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that there is a need to work on the foundational literacy to enhance the quality of education.

He urged the teachers to discharge duties sincerely and not to go on leave without permission.

The DC also spoke on the need to improve the board result in the coming years.

He informed that special classes for compartment examination have been started for the benefit of the students.

During the meeting it was decided, among others, that the admission process to be completed by 15 June so that the new academic session can be started from the very next day.

The meeting was attended by Tezu ADC Kunal Yadav, Lohit DDSE Tumngam Nyodu, CO Abraham Modi, all heads of the schools, DPC, BRCs/CRCs and representatives of CALSOM and various students unions. (DIPRO)