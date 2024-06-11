AITF adopts resolution urging govt to form SBE, reintroduce IV schools

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) on Sunday adopted a resolution, urging the state government to form a State Board of Education (SBE) and re-introduce the Inter-Village (IV) school system in Arunachal Pradesh.

The resolution was adopted during a joint consultative forum meeting of the AITF at DK Convention Hall here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the report on the ‘AITF School Adoption Programme,’ tabled by its chairman has also been adopted ‘subject to insertions as per local requirements.’

AITF president Dr. Bengia Tolum, who chaired the meeting, called for a mission mode approach to the school adoption programme-one of the forum’s three resolutions adopted in its second general conference held here in October last year. The other two resolutions adopted in the conference were ‘Anti-drug campaign’ and ‘Clean election campaign.’

Dr. Tolum informed that the reports and recommendations have already been accepted by the president in the central executive body meeting which was held in Yazali in May this year.

The forum further resolved, among others, that all the apex Community Based Organizations (CBOs) will adopt one school each or jointly in case of multi-community dwelling areas, as the case may be, and submit the detailed report of the proposed schools for adoption to the AITF president on or before 30 June, 2024, informing about the critical infrastructures, like residential and non-residential buildings, power supply, water supply, road connectivity; classrooms, hostels, laboratories, sanitation system, and manpower shortfall like, teaching and non-teaching staffs.

“It shall, however, be not mandatory for the federating apex CBOs for implementation. The CBOs may adopt as many schools as possible but only one shall be channelized to AITF and the rest solely be looked after by the concerned CBOs,” the forum resolved.

“Those who could not submit detailed reports of adopted schools on time shall be construed as not interested and any further inclusion in future shall be subject to thorough scrutiny and reasoning,” it resolved.

Earlier, AITF general secretary Tapi Tai rolled out the AITF Outreach Programme (AITF tour) to create awareness on the implementation of the school adoption programme and drug menace management programme to be conducted in eight legs.

The first leg will be conducted in Keyi Panior, Kra-Daadi and Kurung Kumey route and it will be hosted by Nyishi Elite Society.

Eighteen apex AITF federating CBOs-Nyishi Elite Society, Adi Bane Kebang, Galo Welfare Society, Tagin Cultural Society, Tanii Supuñ-Dukuñ, Tangsa Literary & Cultural Development Society, All Tutsa Welfare Society, Wancho Cultural Society, Tai Khamti Development Society, Singpho Development Society, Mishmi Welfare Society, Sajolang Elite Society, Aka Shotuko-Kuno, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, All Bugun-Khowa Society, All Sherdukpen Blu, Tuting Memba Welfare Society and Khamba Welfare Society attended the meeting.