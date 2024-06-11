Workshop on indigenous priesthood culture held

ROING, 10 Jun: Lower Dibang Valley district administration under the aegis of indigenous affairs department organized a workshop-cum-conference on preservation of indigenous priesthood culture at Tribal Culture Centre, Mayu-II on Monday.

Addressing the participants, ZPM Komji Linggi applauded the efforts of the state government and sought greater support for promoting the priesthood culture.

DDSE Amih Lego raised concerns over the declining trend of indigenous practices especially, the institution of priesthood and exhorted the participants to preserve it.

Identification, Preservation and Documentation of Igu chairman Dr. Rajiv Miso deliberated on the preservation of Igu (priest) among the Idu-Mishmi.

District art and culture officer Sira Meto emphasized on the importance of preserving, promoting and protecting the priesthood culture. (DIPRO)