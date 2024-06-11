Uncertainty over govt formation continues

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: The top BJP leadership including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and state BJP Chief Biyuram Wahge returned to Itanagar on Monday. They along with Members of Parliament had gone to Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also to consult the central leadership about the new government formation in the state. The BJP had won 46 seats out of 60 in the last legislative assembly election.

Even though the results of the assembly election were declared on June 2, the BJP is yet to form the new government in the state.

A party insider told this daily that the government formation will occur once the central observer visits the state. “The election in charge of Arunachal Pradesh Ashok Singhal along with an observer from Delhi is supposed to come to Itanagar on 12th June. Once they arrive the BJP legislature party meeting will be held to elect the new leader. It will be followed by swearing in of new CM and council of ministers,” said the BJP leader. It is believed that the government formation in the state is getting delayed due to new developments at the Centre. The BJP central leadership is busy chalking government formation as well as allocation of the ministries at the Centre.

While the leadership issue is believed to have been settled, there is intense lobbying going on for the ministerial berths. Several MLAs are believed to be in the fray for cabinet berths.

Meanwhile, Governor K.T Parnaik also returned to the state on Monday.