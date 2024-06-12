Apang mourns demise of prominent social activist

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: Former chief minister Gegong Apang has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of prominent social activist, political leader and litterateur Ilo Libang, who passed away at his residence in Parbuk village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday morning.

In a condolence message, Apang said that late Libang was a kindhearted and straightforward man with an amiable nature.

“He was indeed an outstanding social activist and political leader of the area,” Apang said, and added that “because of his good nature, he could exert his influence over the Adi, Idu, Mishing and non-tribal communities in the district.”

Late Libang wrote several books in the Adi language and earned name and fame in Adi community, the message read. “He will remain immortal for his tremendous contributions to the society, which will inspire all the generations to come,” Apang said.

He prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.