Emergency preparedness in hospitals, cinema halls, shopping malls reviewed

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The disaster management department reviewed the safety measures and emergency preparedness in major hospitals, cinema halls and shopping malls in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) during a coordination meeting here on Tuesday.

Disaster Management Director Komkar Dulom, who chaired the meeting, asked all concerned to prepare their disaster management plans, and to conduct mock exercises periodically.

He informed that the department will shortly organise a training programme for preparation of disaster management plans for the hospitals. Mock exercise will also be conducted in the major hospitals in the ICR, Dulom said.

Attending the meeting virtually, Dr Hari Kumar from New Delhi-based GeoHazards

Society Indiapresented a paper on the importance of disaster preparedness plan for hospitals, cinema halls and shopping malls.

Representatives from RK Mission Hospital, Heema Hospital, Hormin Hospital, BTM Hospital, Niba Hospital, Droodel Cinema, TNZ Cinema, National Cinema, Carnival Cinema, Reliance, Pantaloons, V-Mart, etc, along with representatives from the NDRF, the SDRF and the fire & emergency services attended the meeting.