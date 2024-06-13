A hat-trick for Pema Khandu

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: Pema Khandu is all set for his third term as Chief Minister and also to become the 11th Chief Minister of the state as he staked claim to form a BJP government on Wednesday.

Khandu, along with BJP Central Observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh and Members of Parliament Kiren Rijiju, Tapir Gao and Nabam Rebia, and BJP legislators, called on Governor K.T Parnaik to stake claim.

Earlier in the evening, Khandu was unanimously elected as BJP legislature party leader during the BJP legislators’ meeting at Banquet Hall on Wednesday.

Governor K.T Parnaik had accepted and invited them for swearing-in on Thursday morning at 11 am here at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall, IG Park, Itanagar.

After the meeting with the Governor, Chief Minister Khandu addressed the media and thanked the people of Arunachal for giving a mandate to BJP again.

“I would like to thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for mandating BJP again this year. For the last eight years, the people of Arunachal Pradesh have shown faith in BJP, and we won with a record number of 46 seats out of 60,” he added.

Khandu asserted that he would continue the spirit of Team Arunachal to achieve the developmental goal. “I would like to assure that I would take Team Arunachal towards the development goal. I would interact with different tribal groups and would try to address different challenges and issues. I am committed to the pledges we made in BJP manifestoes,” he said.

Union home minister Amit Shah and party president J.P Nadda have arrived in Itanagar to witness the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the council of ministers on Thursday.

BJP won 46 seats out of 60 seats in the recent assembly election.