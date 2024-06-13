BRICS Games: Mangkhiya, Sangdo & Singhi among 8-member Indian karate squad

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: Johny Mangkhiya, Abab Sangdo and Mesom Singhi from Arunachal are among the eight-member Indian karate team to participate in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Games, scheduled to be held in Kazan, Russia from 12 to 23 June.

While Mangkhiya will compete in Kumite, Sangdo and Singhi will participate in Kata event.

It is pertinent to mention that all of them were selected for the 19th Asian Games, which was held in China last year but were unable to participate because of visa denial by the Chinese.

The Indian squad includes four females and an equal number of male karatekas.

The BRICS Games is an annual multi-sports tournament organized by the country that holds the rotating chair in the organization.

Athletes from other countries besides the BRICS member states will for the first time ever take part in the BRICS Games at this year’s event.

The Games will feature events in 27 different sports.