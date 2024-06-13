GBPNIHE conducts awareness prog on environment protection

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: The North East Regional Centre (NERC) of G.B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) organized a programme under the Swachhata Pakhwada 2024 at the Model English School here on Wednesday.

The event aimed to raise awareness among students and the local community about the urgent need to protect the environment for future generations.

Around 100 students took part in painting and quiz competitions, themed “promoting waste management, sanitation practices and community cleanliness drives” and

demonstrated their creativity and commitment towards environmental preservation during the programme.

The programme was coordinated by Scientist-C of GBPNIHE-NERC Tridipa Biswas.