Depts meet on fire safety

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: The home and education departments had a meeting over fire safety concerns in educational institutes like schools, colleges and coaching institutes besides, hotels, cinema halls and other commercial establishments, at civil secretariat here on Wednesday.

A committee was formed to verify and scrutinize such establishments and to take necessary actions wherever norms are being flouted.

The joint meeting was held under the chairmanship of home secretary C.N Longphai and was attended by education secretary Pige Ligu, town planning and ULB director Likha Suraj and SP fire & emergency services John Pada.