Army set up computer lab at Jang GUPS

JANG, 12 Jun: Continuing its welfare activities, Indian army established a “Dr. Kalam Computer lab” by donating ten fully-equipped computers at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) here in Tawang district on Wednesday. The army also provided ten tables and chairs to ensure conducive learning environment. In addition, two projectors and a projector screen were contributed to facilitate interactive and multimedia-based teaching methods.

The computer lab was named after Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam, a distinguished scientist and former President of India, in honour of his dedication to education and his vision for a technologically advanced India.

Teachers of the GUPS are optimistic about the positive impact of the new lab

on their teaching methodologies. Parents and community members welcomed the initiative of the army, recognizing the long-term benefits of the computer lab to their children’s education.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, local dignitaries, school staff and students, who expressed their gratitude to Indian army for the generous contribution. (DIPRO)