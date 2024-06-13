‘Indian Workers’ Condition In Middle East…’: Rahul Gandhi On Kuwait Fire

New Delhi, 12 Jun (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his shock and grief over “the horrific news of the death of more than 40 Indians in a fire in Kuwait City”, saying the condition of “our workers in the Middle East is a serious matter of concern”.

“Shocked and saddened by the horrific news of the death of more than 40 Indians in a fire in Kuwait City. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families, and I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured. The condition of our workers in the Middle East is a serious matter of concern,” Mr Gandhi said in a post on X.

“The Government of India, working alongside its counterparts, must prioritise the safety of our citizens and ensure dignified living standards,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, is urgently travelling to Kuwait on the instructions of PM Modi to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire tragedy in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday.

The minister will also coordinate with local authorities.

“As directed by PM Narendra Modi, MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Kriti Vardhan told the media that PM Modi has called a meeting and they will visit Kuwait. He said immediate action would be taken.

“PM Modi has called us for a meeting and after the meeting we will visit Kuwait. Immediate action will be taken,” he said.

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday.

India’s ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers are being treated.

Ambassador Adarsh Swaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today’s fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait shared on X.

The ambassador also visited Farwaniya Hospital, where six workers, who are expected to be mostly Indians, who got injured in the fire incident were admitted.

Among those six, the hospital authorities confirmed that four of them have been released, one has shifted to Jahra Hospital and one in the ward is stable now.

The Indian Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number +965-65505246 in connection with the tragic fire accident involving Indian workers today.

“All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. The embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance,” it said in a post on X.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deep shock over the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City.