Training prog on climate resilient tech

BASAR, 14 Jun: The KVK here in Leparada district organised a training programme on ‘climate resilient technologies’ for the farmers of the NICRA-TDC villages under the NICRA-TDC project on Friday.

ICAR Centre Head Dr Lobsang Wangchu spoke on the need for adopting climate resilient technologies to deal with adverse and extreme climatic conditions like heavy, erratic rainfall, and moisture stress.

“We can overcome most of the climate change-related issues of agriculture to some extent by adopting climate resilient technologies,” he said.

KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar spoke about “crop diversification, with peas in rice-fallow under zero tillage practices in residual soil moisture with mulching during rabi season for higher productivity and income,” stated a press release.

He said also that micro-rainwater harvesting structure jalkund can be used for cultivation of rabi vegetables.

NICRA-TDC Co-PI Dr Kangabam Suraj delivered a presentation on climate resilient technology, highlighting the “the delay in the onset of monsoon, terminal drought, moisture stress, and increase in new disease and pests in the district due to climate change, impacting agriculture and livelihood of the farmers,” the release added.

Later, the farmers visited the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region’s farm here, which houses low-cost poly tunnel, rain shelter, low-cost polyhouse, IFS model, etc.

Forty farmers from Nyigam, Regi, Pagi and Disi villages participated in the programme.