Army establishes library at GHSS

JANG, 14 Jun: The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army has established a library at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Tawang district.

The corps also donated 400 books, along with eight bookshelves, one computer with a table and chair, and eight tablets with stands.

With the books containing a diverse range of subjects- from literature to science, and from history to mathematics – the library is aimed at catering to the intellectual curiosity of the learners at different levels. (DIPRO)