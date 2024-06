AALO, 15 Jun: Barbie FC won the Tami Komji 2.0 football tournament after defeating Shi-Yomi FC by 2-0 goals in the final match played at the Indian Army’s brigade football ground here on Friday.

The tournament is aimed at empowering girls to engage in sports and showcase their talent on a larger platform.

More than eight teams from various sectors and schools participated in the tournament. (DIPRO)