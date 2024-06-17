Dist-level audition for Miss Universe AP

DAPORIJO, 16 Jun: The audition for the contestants of Upper Subansiri district for Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh, 2024 pageant was held here on Sunday.

The selected contestants will advance to the ‘mega audition’, from which the top 30 will be chosen for the finale on 27 July in Itanagar.

The winner of Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh will receive a direct entry to Miss Universe India, a national-level platform affiliated with the Miss Universe pageant.

The event was organised by Miss Universe Arunachal Pradesh state director Takam Anju.