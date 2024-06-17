Tree plantation prog

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 16 Jun: The range forest office here in East Siang district, in collaboration with Angong Hirum Dumbang, a group of alumni of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) Bilat (’90s batch) and local PRI members of Bilat block,organised a plantation drive in Bilat village on Saturday as part of Van Mahotsav.

Saplings of over 200 ornamental trees were planted in the GHSS premises and along roads.

RFO Opang Jamoh, Bilat CO Rupir Siboh, local gaon burahs and senior villagers of Bilat Bamin also joined the plantation programme.