DSOAA pins hope on Khandu govt to meet employees’ aspirations

ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: The Directorate Service Officers Association Arunachal (DSOAA) has expressed hope that the Pema Khandu government would continue to meet the aspirations of the state government employees.

In a letter to the CM, DSOAA president Yumlum Kaha and its general secretary Wangton Lowang said,”DSOAA, with over 30,000 government employees

under its umbrella, spread across the state,” is willing to work hand-in-hand with the Khandu government “in the interest of the people of the state.”

It expressed hope that the chief minister would be “sympathetic in meeting the aspirations and welfare of DSOAA members, which is the conglomeration of largest number of state government employees.”

Meanwhile, the DSOAA said that it has resolved to “undertake intensive district tours, touching all the districts, interacting with its district-level members and eliciting their feedbacks to make the association more vibrant and inclusive.”