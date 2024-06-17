No crossing signals for pedestrians in Itanagar 

Editor,

The first pedestrian crossing signal was installed in London in December 1869, on Bridge Street in Westminster, as a way to safely allow pedestrians to cross the busy road.

Itanagar is the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh. As a resident of the capital city, I am perturbed to see that there is no single road safety symbol depicted on the traffic signal poles and the zebra crossing lanes. It is difficult for common people like us – particularly the children and the elderly – to cross the road, waiting for long durations to cross over to the other side.

Zebra crossings can be beneficial for the pedestrians, children and the elderly, and it can make one feel safer and more confident while crossing the road. It should be visible to all the vehicle drivers, in order to reduce the chances of road accidents.

Taba Summi,

Itanagar