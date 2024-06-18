APPSC SOPs to be reviewed, says Rana

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: The final review of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) standard operating procedures (SOP) will take place within the week and will be updated on the commission’s website, recent MP election candidate for the Arunachal West seat,Techi Rana, informed during a press conference at the press club here on Monday.

He said that he, along with another person, visited the APPSC office on 14 June to seek the latest update on the demands placed by the Pan-Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), when he was also a part of the committee.

Highlighting former APPSC deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang’s forced retirement and demanding immediate termination of his job, Marge Kamnyi, who along with Yaroti Taga accompanied Rana, said that “an inquiry committee has been set up, with the power department commissioner as the investigation officer.”

“Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Secretary Dr Sonal Swaroop has been appointed as the presiding officer of the case through an order issued on 5 May. The notice has already been served to Jerang, and the inquiry will take place,” Kamnyi said.

On the demand for “official cognisance of the tainted examination and constitution of an expert committee,”Kamnyi informed that “it has been submitted to the vigilance department and the case is also under progress,as per the police.”

“The demand for immediate establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism to address the examination-related issues on time has already been established with Order Number PSC (b) 14/22, and accordingly a committee has been formed,” he informed.