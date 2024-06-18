Heavy rains predicted in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next five days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange as well as red alerts for some districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rains are very likely to occur in isolated places in Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit districts on 19 June, the IMD said.

East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang, Tirap, Longding, Namsai, West Kameng and Papum Pare districts are likely to receive very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the next five days, it said.

Heavy rains have also been predicted in isolated places in Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Pakke-Kessang, Lower Siang and Upper Siang districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

West Siang, Siang, Upper Subansiri, Leparada and Shi-Yomi districts are likely to receive heavy rains on 19 June, the IMD said.