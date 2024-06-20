Speaker inspects MLA apartments

CHIMPU, 19 Jun: State assembly speaker Tesam Pongte conducted an inspection of the MLA apartments here in Itanagar on Wednesday.

The inspection follows the recent de-notification of the apartments, which had been previously designated as a COVID hospital during the pandemic.

With the health crisis abating, the apartments are now set to be allotted to members of the legislative assembly (MLAs).

The speaker was accompanied by several officials during the inspection including, commissioner of urban development, secretary of legislative assembly, secretary of general administration, secretary of health and family welfare, chief engineer of urban development and other officers.