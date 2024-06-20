One dead in train hit

Staff Reporter

DOIMUKH, 19 Jun: A 16-year-old boy identified as Taw Agung, who was going for his morning tuition on Tuesday at around 8:30 am, was hit by a train near Alphabet school in Amba, Doimukh.

The train was coming from Silchar via Dibrugarh towards Naharlagun.

Police sources informed that the boy was going to his tuition early in the morning and then was hit by the train. According to the parents of the deceased, due to water clogging below the railway track area of the road, the boy had to climb up the railway track and walk from there.

The body was taken to his native land in Mengio in Papum Pare district on Tuesday afternoon and as per the desire of the parents, post mortem was not being conducted.

Rest of the enquiry and investigation of the case will take place after the final rites of the deceased, informed the investigating officer of the case, SI G.Yao.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Doimukh police station.

Lt. Agung recently cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination with 14th rank.

This was the third death, allegedly caused by speeding train this year, reported to Doimukh police station.

In 2020, two cases were registered, one case was reported in 2021, four cases in 2022 and one case in 2023.