Students of Aakash Institute excel in JEE

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: The students of Aakash Institute have once again demonstrated a remarkable performance in JEE (advanced) 2024. An impressive 3081 students qualified in JEE (Adv) 2024, of which, 2819 students are from classroom programs and 262 students are from distance and digital courses. 1 out of every 3 Aakashian who appeared for JEE (Adv) 2024, qualified in the exam.

Students who want to excel in medicine or engineering and aim to qualify for NEET-UG or JEE (Main & Advanced), may register for the iACST (Aakash Admission-cum-Scholarship Test) and begin their journey towards success, said a release.