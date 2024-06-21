Awareness prog on sickle cell disease

NIRJULI, 20 Jun: The NERIST Health Unit (NHU) organised an awareness programme on 19 June to commemorate the World Sickle Cell Day, under the aegis of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA).

“Held at the NHU, the event was dedicated to enlightening the community about sickle cell disease and stressing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment,” the institute informed in a release.

Addressing the participants, NERIST Director ProfNarendranath S reiterated the institute’s dedication to health initiatives, and lauded the health unit and the UBA “for their proactive organisation of the event.”

He also emphasised “the pivotal role of ongoing health education in fostering community wellbeing and enhancing public awareness.”

NHU Senior Medical Officer Dr Popi Camdir Tokpresented a brief on sickle cell disease, elucidating its genetic origins, symptoms, and treatment modalities.

Dr Tok underscored the pivotal role of genetic counselling and regular health assessments in managing the disease effectively.

UBA regional coordinator Dr T Patel and UBA coordinator Dr M Mishra highlighted the continuing importance of health education initiatives and the UBA’s pivotal role in supporting such endeavours.

They urged the participants to “propagate the knowledge gained during the programme within your communities, thereby fostering greater understanding and support for individuals affected by sickle cell disease.”

NERIST Academic Dean Prof S Gao, Administration Dean (Academics) Prof M Chandrasekaran, UBA members, NERIST faculty members, staff, and students participated in the programme.