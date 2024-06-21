ABKYW organises education fair

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 20 Jun: The Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW), led by its president Oki Dai and education secretary Gige Pertin, organised its 3rd edition of ‘Education fair-cum-career-counselling’event at the ABK office here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, who along with Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu attended the event as a guest, lauded “the generous gesture of the ABKYW of providing scholarships to needful and deserving students,” and advised interested students to “explore different options of education, like tourism industry, which has massive potential in the state.”

The ABKYW president and its education secretary informed that the ABKYW collaborated with Kota (Rajasthan)-based Bansal Classes, “which has recently opened its Guwahati (Assam) branch, for which the first 40 students to apply for NEET coaching will get 50 per cent relaxation in the total fee.”

“The offer is valid till 21 June,” informed Bansal Classes assistant manager Rajat Chettry.

The DC lauded the initiative and urged the students to benefit from the event. ABK Apex president Tadum Libang and district ABK president Dijhi Tamuk also spoke.

A total of 18 prestigious universities and colleges joined the event as education partners, and more than 400 students benefitted from the education fair and counselling sessions.