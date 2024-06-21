Weeklong NSS spl camp held

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The NSS unit of Dera Natung Government College here, led by NSS Programme Officers Dr Chello Lima, Dr Kipa Roni, Botem Moyong and Phuntso Gombu, along with 100 NSS volunteers, conducted a weeklong ‘NSS special camp’ for the 2023-’24 academic year, from 14-20June, at its newly adopted village Bedhi Bedha in Papum Pare district.

“The programme was aimed at helping the villagers to know about their lifestyle, help them improve their abilities, and to create awareness among them about cleanliness, health and hygiene, tree plantation, environment enrichment and conservation,” the NSS unit informed in a release.

“It was also aimed at inculcating among the students social awareness, virtues of good citizenship, and rendering service to the community,” it added.

The camp concluded with a plantation drive in the village, during which the NSS volunteers planted about 20 saplings of flower-bearing trees along the roadsides of the village, starting from the highway to the end of the village, “and installed metallic fencing net around every sapling,” it said.

The camp had been inaugurated by GPM Techi Nak Kipa, “wherein the team installed the village adoption signboard (metallic board) at the entrance of the village,” the release added.

The volunteers also constructed a bamboo bridge over the Bedha river, connecting two colonies of the village; cleared the jungles and the drainage system;and cleaned up the garbage thrown in and around the river, it said.

“Programme Officer Dr Lima explained to the villagers about the NSS unit, its motto, its role in the adopted village, the purpose of adopting the village, and the importance of the camping programme,” it informed.

The volunteers also constructed a footpath leading to the colony up a hill, and built bamboo footsteps to ease walking up the hill.

Garbage on the main highway leading to the village was also cleared as part of the programme.