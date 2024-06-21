Sona expresses concern over state of edn

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: Education Minister PD Sona expressed serious concern over the current state of education in the state, noting that “it falls short of expectations,” and urged the officers of the education department to “enhance your efforts to address these challenges.”

Sona was addressing a review meeting with the officials of the education department here on Thursday.

A significant point of discussion was the delay in the disbursement of the post-matric scholarships. He informed that Rs 70 crores have been released by the union tribal affairs ministry and “the file is now under process to get clearance from the finance, planning & investment department.”

“We understand the challenges our students are facing,” the minister said. “We request their patience a little longer,” he said, and added that the scholarship funds will be disbursed immediately upon clearance from the department concerned.

Sona sought cooperation from the officers of the education department, emphasising the need for significant improvements.

The officers briefed the minister on various pressing issues faced by the department.

The meeting was attended also by the education minister’s adviser Mutchu Mithi and Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, said an official release.