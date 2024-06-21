NPP MLAs extend support to Khandu govt

ITANAGAR, 20 Jun: The five MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday extended their support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh.

NPP Arunachal unit president Thangwang Wangham,along with four other party MLAs in a letter to Khandu conveyed their decision to support his government.

The party in its letter, a copy of which was made available to the press, congratulated the BJP and Khandu for the resounding victory in the recent Assembly election.

“Your exceptional leadership and the tireless efforts of the BJP leaders have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in this significant achievement,” Wangham said in the letter signed by the MLAs.

Wangham, who won from the Longding-Pumao seat, said that the trust bestowed on the BJP by the people “is a testament to your party’s unwavering commitment to serving the state with integrity and diligence.”

“As the NPP had already announced its support for the BJP government in the state and endorsed you as the chief ministerial candidate prior to the election, we are optimistic that you will inclusively take everyone along as Team Arunachal towards the path of development of our beautiful state,” he said.

He added that “as a partner of the North East Democratic Alliance, the NPP stands firmly with the BJP under your guidance, dedicated to advancing the progress, prosperity, and unity of our state.

“In keeping with this spirit, we reaffirm our unflinching support to you in perpetuating the momentum of the overall developmental progress in the best interest of the people of Arunachal Pradesh with true spirit of unity and camaraderie,” Wangham added.

In the 60-member state Assembly, the ruling BJP has 46 MLAs, followed by NPP (5), NCP (3), People’s Party of Arunachal (2), Congress (1), and three independents.

The three NCP MLAs, two PPA legislators and three independent lawmakers have already extended their support to the Khandu-led BJP government. (PTI)