Will develop Parshuram Kund as tourist spot: DCM

NAMSAI, 20 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reiterated his commitment to develop Parshuram Kund as a tourist spot, and to work towards the development of Namsai district and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

He said this during a felicitation programme held at the Poi Pee Mau ground here on Thursday.

The DCM said also that the state government has accorded highest priority to health and education.

He inaugurated the district emporium here, funded by the NITI Aayog under the aspirational districts programme.

Mein was accompanied by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao and Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom.

A similar event was organised at the Chongkham Raj Vihara also by the administration and the people of Chongkham, including GBs, GPCs, and members of CBOs, the Chongkham Mahila Welfare Society, youth organisations, and others. (DIPRO)