FPG opens sale of organic vegetables

TAWANG, 23 Jun: The farmers-producers group (FPG) of Tawang opened the sale of organic vegetables at the Sunday weekly market here on Sunday.

The event was aimed at uniting the local farmers growing organic produces under one convenient roof for both customers and farmers.

Local MLA Namgey Tsering, who attended the function as a guest, emphasised the importance of supporting local farmers in cultivating organic vegetables, and strongly discouraged the use of harmful chemicals and fertilisers in agricultural practices.

The MLA expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and former Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok for establishing the Sunday market in 2021. He encouraged the farmers to “continue participating in the weekly market,” and assured them of his support in expanding organic farming.

Brigadier VS Rajput of the Indian Army, who along with Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Sang Khandu also attended the function, assured the local organic vegetable farmers that the Army would “provide a platform for your products,” and highlighted the strong civil-military relationship in Tawang.

The DC in his address reiterated the administration’s commitment to supporting the local farmers. He encouraged the farmers to focus on cultivating traditional and locally-grown vegetables, and urged them to “seek advice from agricultural experts to enhance production.”

FPG chairman Nawang Chonzom also spoke.

The function was attended also by, among others, SP DW Thongon, and administrative and Army officers. (DIPRO)