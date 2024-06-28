Vets rush to perform lifesaving surgery on tigress Chippi at Itanagar biological park

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: In a first of its kind, a team of veterinarians performed a surgery on a tigress named Chippi at the biological park here on Tuesday.

The team of veterinarians, which included Itanagar Biological Park (IBP) Veterinary Officer Dr Sorang Tadap, state veterinary department senior surgeon Dr Nido Tayo, and Dr Panjit Basumatary from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), removed two large tumorous masses from the neck region of Chippi.

Chippi, aged around 13, had been rescued from Angrim valley in Dibang Valley district in 2012, and had been brought to the Itanagar zoo for rehabilitation in September 2013 by the WTI.

“Two small lumps on the back of the neck of Chippi were noticed in February 2024 and symptomatic treatment was started accordingly, with no fruitful results. The lump size gradually increased, and finally we decided to go for the surgery after consulting the chief wildlife warden and other senior officers of the department,” informed Dr Tadap.

The tissue samples have been sent to Khanapara (Assam)-based College of Veterinary Science’s pathology department for histopathological diagnosis of the tumour.

The team performed the surgery despite limited resources. “Oxygen cylinder was hired from RKM Hospital on rent. Dr Nido Tayo’s multiparameter monitor and Dr Panjit’s pocket-size pulse oximeter were used during the operation to assess important vital functions like respiratory rate, temperature, pulse rate, etc, of the tigress while it was sedated.

“We performed successfully with limited veterinary facilities in the zoo hospital,” Dr Tadap said.

CF (WL&BD) Dr Damodhar, Conservator of Forests Subu Haniya, the IBP director, and RFO Raya Flago were also present during the surgical operation till the tigress recovered from sedation.

“The presence of Dr Damodhar during the entire surgery procedure encouraged us and boosted our morale,” Dr Tadap added.

The tigress is recovering, and is reported to be doing well.