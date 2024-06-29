CM outlines reform initiatives for developed Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday asserted that the reforms initiative undertaken by his government would propel the developmental agenda for a developed Arunachal.

The state government in its first meeting on 14 June, immediately after the swearing in of the new council of ministers, pledged itself to a transformative reform agenda for the next five years.

Laying the foundation for building a developed Arunachal for the next five years, the Cabinet rolled out ‘Reforms 3.0′, identifying 24 citizen-centric initiatives as part of the transformative journey, touching citizens’ lives and aspirations, and directed all departments to implement these initiatives in letter and spirit.

The state Cabinet set a 100-day roadmap to undertake developmental programmes in various departments.

“Our Reforms 3.0 initiative will propel the development of a developed Arunachal. District-level vision plans aim at tailoring growth strategies to local needs. Central to this initiative is the focus on enhancing last-mile citizen service delivery, ensuring that every resident benefits from government services,” Khandu posted on X on Friday.

He added that, by improving the ease of living and the ease of doing business, the government wishes to create a more conducive environment for citizens and enterprises.

“Transition to 100 per cent online government payments will streamline processes and reduce corruption,” the chief minister said in another social media post.

Khandu said that the creation of a golden repository of citizen data will facilitate better planning and service delivery.

The establishment of an Institute for Transforming Arunachal will drive Reforms 3.0, overseeing the overhauling of administrative apparatus, and make governance more efficient and responsive, he added.

Stating that MSMEs play an important role in ensuring inclusive, sustainable economic development in the state, Khandu added that “Team Arunachal is working hard to extend every possible support to small industrial units.”

“We are committed to accelerating the pace of economic growth of the state without compromising our ecological resilience,” he added. (PTI)