VTP on pesticides, fertilisers

JAIRAMPUR, 28 Jun: A weeklong vocational training programme (VTP) on pesticides (organic and inorganic) and fertilisers (organic and inorganic) for the farmers-producers organisations (FPO) of Changlang and Tirap districts got underway here in Changlang district on Friday.

The training is being imparted by specialists and experts from the Changlang KVK.

“The training is much-needed as the FPOs provide support to small farmers with end-to-end services, covering almost all aspects of cultivation, from inputs and technical services to processing and marketing, fuelled by a vision to find micro- and macro-agricultural solutions to the farmer’s bottom line,” the KVK informed, adding that “they are poised to be the engine of change that rural area needs.”

At the end of the training on 4 July, certificates will be distributed to the trainees, which would enable them in procuring fertilisers and pesticides.

During the inaugural session, plant protection scientist Nyajum Riso delivered a lecture on pesticides, which was followed by a speech on fertilisers by agronomist Ashutosh Pratap Singh.