EAM Jaishankar meets Qatar’s PM reviews bilateral relationship

Doha, Jun 30 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha and reviewed bilateral relationship, with a focus on political, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on a day-long visit, also exchanged views on regional and global issues with Sheikh Mohammed, who also holds the portfolio as Foreign Minister.

“Delighted to meet PM and FM of Qatar @MBAAlThani in Doha this afternoon. Conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of PM @narendramodi to H.H. The Amir and him,” Jaishankar said in a post in X.

“Reviewed our bilateral relationship focusing on political, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties. Exchanged views on regional and global issues. Appreciate his sharing insights on the Gaza situation,” he said.

“Look forward to the further enhancement of India-Qatar relations and continued dialogue on issues of mutual interest,” he added.

Jaishankar’s visit comes four-and-half months after Qatar released eight former Indian Navy personnel, who were sentenced to death after being arrested in August 2022.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar was received at the airport by Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Fakhroo.

The visit would “enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural and people-to-people as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Qatar from February 14 to 15 and held discussions with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“India and Qatar share historic and friendly relations which are marked by regular exchange of high-level visits,” the MEA said.