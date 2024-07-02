APSSB’s partiality in recruitment

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to highlight the APSSB’s partiality in its recruitment process.

In October 2023 I missed the PST and the PET for the post of constable due to medical reasons. I immediately approached the APSSB for a compensatory chance, citing the reasons why I could not participate in the PST and the PET on the given date, with proper medical document. However, I was denied an alternative date.

If such is the recruitment rule, why is the APSSB giving a chance to the aspirants, who had missed the PET and the PST for the post of head constable for no reason, on 3 July? Isn’t the rule the same? Has the recruitment rule changed? Or is the APSSB trying to favour certain aspirants?

Aggrieved aspirant