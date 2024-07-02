Request to APSSB to rectify CGLE

Editor,

A regular government employee serving under the state government is given an additional five years’ age relaxation, besides the relaxation given to APST candidates in matters of employment opportunities under the same state government.

However, the learned APSSB has not provided the same in its recent Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) application.

Therefore, through this letter, I request the board to make the necessary rectification at the earliest, as it is not possible for us to reach the APSSB office in Itanagar in view of the monsoon rains.

Aspirant