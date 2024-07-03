Drinking water crisis hits Itanagar, Naharlagun

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Residents of many sectors, colonies and villages in Itanagar and Naharlagun are facing severe drinking water crisis, following disruption in water supply due to heavy damages caused to the water supply system, including main pipelines.

Landslides triggered by incessant rain damaged the 400 mm and the 200 mm dia water pipelines in between Zoo Road and Ganga Lake on Monday night, disrupting drinking water supply in Itanagar area.

The affected areas include C Sector, C-I & C-II, Upper ESS, Gandhi Market, Bank Tinali, D Sector, RWD Colony, E Sector, F Sector, Abotani Colony, EExtension, Narba, Hilltop, Dokum, Nyokum Lapang, Jully-2, Zero Point, 6 Mile, A&B Sector, Birup, Chandranagar, Lapang Hati, Seke Colony, etc, Itanagar PHE&WS Division EE Yadar Ukap informed in a release.

The EE said that men and machineries have been deployed for early restoration, “but it will take a week’s time to restore the water supply lines.”

Besides departmental water tankers, private vehicles have been pressed into service to supply drinking water to the affected residents, the EE said.

Drinking water supply has also been disrupted in Polo Colony, Pachin, Nirjuli, and Lekhi urban areas, besides Sood, Borum and Tarajuli villages under Lekhi and Nirjuli panchayats, and Rakap Sanglum village, Naharlagun PHE&WS Subdivision AE Tamchi Syam informed.

“Normal water supply in the affected areas is likely to be restored within two or three days,” the AE said.

Meanwhile, the Itanagar division of the PHE&WS department has issued emergency helpline numbers (for supply of water). The contact details are: EE Tadar Ukap – 8730961054, AE Tad Logi -9402930661, JE Nabam Kaku – 7640064499 (A-Sector, Raj Bhavan), JE Tejom Jini – 7085399299 (CSector), JE Tadar Jeevan – 8131872487 (ESS), JE Tamchi Tassung – 8257014489 (RK Mission & Mowb-II), JE Bado Sora – 9436834443 (Ghopur and Chimpu), JE Tagru Taling – 8974613377 (Mowb-II), JE Norang Karu – 9436896417 (Basar Nallah), and JE Tamuk Tamar – 9402996062 (Poma).